$367.68 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) will post $367.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $362.33 million to $373.40 million. Vonage posted sales of $332.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vonage.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.09. 2,760,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,334,440. Vonage has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $20.92.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which consist of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

