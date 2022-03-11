$10.30 Million in Sales Expected for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) to post $10.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Affimed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.14 million and the lowest is $5.76 million. Affimed reported sales of $11.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affimed will report full-year sales of $45.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.32 million to $49.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $69.57 million, with estimates ranging from $17.02 million to $199.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Affimed.

Get Affimed alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on AFMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of AFMD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.52. 546,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,932. Affimed has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $11.74. The company has a market cap of $444.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after buying an additional 337,313 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Affimed by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 447,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 283,833 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Affimed by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 298,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 93,575 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affimed (AFMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.