Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total value of $758,314.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,128,762 shares of company stock worth $1,057,576,236. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

Shares of TSLA traded down $20.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $838.30. The company had a trading volume of 19,359,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,361,938. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $932.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $928.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $841.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.08, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $546.98 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.