Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.26. 266,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.