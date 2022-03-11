Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.Kontoor Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.250 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:KTB traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.26. 266,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,125. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.44 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 151.71% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands (Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.