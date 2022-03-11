Selective Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,304 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT traded down $6.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $382.88. 988,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,129,378. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $344.80 and a 12-month high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.