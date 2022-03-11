Zacks: Brokerages Expect Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $921.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full-year sales of $5.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.82 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.51 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $241,675,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $908,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded down $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $370.97. The company had a trading volume of 313,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,120. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $312.42 and a 12-month high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.65 and its 200 day moving average is $391.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

