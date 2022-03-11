Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $73.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) will post sales of $73.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Domo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.95 million. Domo reported sales of $60.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domo will report full year sales of $316.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.70 million to $317.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $380.28 million, with estimates ranging from $376.50 million to $384.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Domo.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

DOMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.60.

Shares of DOMO stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,268. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.33. Domo has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $98.35.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Domo by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 311,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Domo by 13.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 75,118 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Domo by 27.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Domo in the second quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domo (DOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.