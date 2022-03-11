SUKU (SUKU) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, SUKU has traded 17.1% lower against the dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $25.37 million and $2.43 million worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SUKU Profile

SUKU is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,942,217 coins. SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUKU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUKU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SUKU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

