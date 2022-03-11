AmonD Price Up 7.4% Over Last Week (AMON)

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. AmonD has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $12,305.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AmonD has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AmonD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,545.52 or 0.06586766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,689.25 or 1.00112052 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00042236 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD launched on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 837,030,514 coins. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

AmonD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AmonD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmonD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.