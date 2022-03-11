Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $631.24 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $631.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Teleflex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $628.20 million to $637.60 million. Teleflex posted sales of $633.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Teleflex will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Teleflex.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.07. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.64.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Teleflex by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,793 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFX traded down $3.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $339.35. The company had a trading volume of 298,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $324.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.39. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $289.00 and a 52 week high of $449.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 13.28%.

Teleflex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teleflex (TFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.