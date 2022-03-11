TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $925.68 million-$951.39 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $882.41 million.

Shares of TRS stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $31.83. 74,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,124. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.74. TriMas has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.

Get TriMas alerts:

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $208.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.49 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TriMas will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriMas from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

In other TriMas news, Chairman Samuel Valenti III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $94,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Finley bought 3,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.89 per share, with a total value of $99,960.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TriMas by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

About TriMas (Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.