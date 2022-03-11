Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.22 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) to announce sales of $6.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences reported sales of $6.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full year sales of $24.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.17 billion to $25.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.89 billion to $24.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.92. 13,243,232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,500,644. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.27. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,911,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $896,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,895,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

