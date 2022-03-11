Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the period. International Business Machines makes up about 1.2% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.1% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 181,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after buying an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,382,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,075,000 after buying an additional 99,820 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $2,225,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of IBM traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.35. 5,271,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,622. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

About International Business Machines (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.