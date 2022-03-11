Zacks: Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.51 Million

Brokerages expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) will report sales of $355.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $338.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $379.90 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $324.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

CHDN stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $215.18. The company had a trading volume of 145,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,717. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

