Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.72 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.82 billion. Ameriprise Financial posted sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $15.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.97 billion to $16.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.92 billion to $17.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.85.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock worth $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $272.54. 520,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,371. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.52. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.18 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

