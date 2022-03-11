Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $9.81 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 4.0% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.86. 3,547,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,093,577. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.81 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.