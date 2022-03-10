Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.030-$2.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.61 billion.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.410-$0.490 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.88.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.36. The stock had a trading volume of 10,586,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,275,724. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $17.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 17,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $269,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $145,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $491,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,808,000 after buying an additional 1,379,985 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,379,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,613,000 after purchasing an additional 288,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.