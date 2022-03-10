Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Full House Resorts had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. 237,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,667. Full House Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $322.76 million, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,035,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 375,791 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 995.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 564,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 522,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Full House Resorts by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 133,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FLL shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Full House Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Full House Resorts, Inc engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.