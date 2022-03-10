Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $20.63 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 8.4% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $20,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $8.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.92. 37,604,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,321,209. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.33. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $90.82 and a 1-year high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $251.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

