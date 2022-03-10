Kempner Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 106,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,447,476,000 after purchasing an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,957,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,256. The company has a market capitalization of $127.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.38. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $261.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 75.27%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

