PIN One Day Trading Volume Hits $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One PIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.56 or 0.06585158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,612.94 or 1.00006336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00042229 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

