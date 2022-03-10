$20.40 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will announce $20.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.79 million and the highest is $23.10 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $20.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $90.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $98.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $152.00 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.35 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The business had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.75.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENTA traded down $4.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,130. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $40.37 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.04.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

