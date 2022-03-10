Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will announce $247.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.00 million and the highest is $250.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $196.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $923.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.90 million to $926.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynatrace.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DT. Barclays reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.70.

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $350,700 and sold 9,131 shares worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,260,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after buying an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.94. 3,636,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,105. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 151.64, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

