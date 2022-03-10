Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.11 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) will announce $247.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.00 million and the highest is $250.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $196.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full year sales of $923.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $922.90 million to $926.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dynatrace.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. Dynatrace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.
In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 2,676 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $116,379.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock worth $350,700 and sold 9,131 shares worth $397,957. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,260,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,930,000 after buying an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,133,000 after buying an additional 7,820 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Dynatrace stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.94. 3,636,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,281,105. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $61.46. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 151.64, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Dynatrace (Get Rating)
Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dynatrace (DT)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.