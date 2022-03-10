$237.87 Million in Sales Expected for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) will post $237.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $229.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $246.45 million. Virtus Investment Partners posted sales of $187.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full-year sales of $946.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $913.47 million to $978.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $998.70 million, with estimates ranging from $974.54 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.15 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of VRTS stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.68. 48,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,250. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $203.76 and a 12-month high of $338.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $292.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 23.03%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $20,103,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,025 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

