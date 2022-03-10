Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Equitable makes up 2.5% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,968,000 after buying an additional 1,726,223 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,222,000 after buying an additional 386,138 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,080,000 after buying an additional 237,890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 3.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,955,000 after buying an additional 166,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Equitable by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,585,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,553 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,050 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitable from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.58.

Shares of EQH traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,158,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,141. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.57.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

Equitable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.