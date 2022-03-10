Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $5.33 Million Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,887 shares during the period. Acuity Brands makes up about 3.1% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Cowen upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

AYI stock traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $184.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,401. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.01 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.05 and its 200-day moving average is $196.07.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.