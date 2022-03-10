York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

NASDAQ:YORW traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,129. York Water has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $578.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day moving average is $46.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1949 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. York Water’s payout ratio is presently 61.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in York Water by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,173,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,437,000 after purchasing an additional 68,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in York Water by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 268,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in York Water by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 232,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in York Water by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 170,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in York Water by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. 40.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About York Water

The York Water Co engages in impounding, purifying, and distribution of drinking water. It owns and operates wastewater collection systems and wastewater treatment systems. The company was founded on February 23, 1816 and is headquartered in York, PA.

