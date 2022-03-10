FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. FIGS updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE FIGS traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,116,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,713. FIGS has a 1-year low of $13.04 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.96.

Get FIGS alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.31.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 8,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $123,096.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 391.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of FIGS by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FIGS (Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.