Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $975 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.45 million.

IPAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Inter Parfums from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. BWS Financial upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Shares of IPAR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.21. 137,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,433. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $108.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.04.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $1,726,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $69,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,043 shares of company stock worth $2,621,409 in the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

