Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Receives $12.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LADR traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $11.44. 603,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,888. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 103.29 and a quick ratio of 103.29.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 3.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.78%.

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

