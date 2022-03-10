FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $194.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on shares of FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV stock traded down $2.09 on Thursday, hitting $133.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FirstService has a fifty-two week low of $130.90 and a fifty-two week high of $202.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FirstService will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in FirstService in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its stake in FirstService by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Company Profile (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.