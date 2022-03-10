Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Lincoln National makes up approximately 6.4% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 794.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.28. 1,559,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,949. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.55. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $56.41 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

