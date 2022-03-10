Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 3.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLNT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 327,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $146.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.09. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $6.93.

Get Fluent alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.