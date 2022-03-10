Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 27.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. Avid Bioservices updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CDMO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 497,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,143. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.19 and a beta of 2.20. Avid Bioservices has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $34.51.

CDMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avid Bioservices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other Avid Bioservices news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 3,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $69,358.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,304 shares of company stock worth $1,520,070. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 348.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

