Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCPC. Sidoti raised Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $136.05. 104,772 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,340. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.24. Balchem has a one year low of $119.37 and a one year high of $174.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.66 and a 200 day moving average of $151.33.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 150.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

