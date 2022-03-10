Model N (NYSE:MODN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MODN. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Model N from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Model N presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.68. 86,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.17 million, a P/E ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.88 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Model N’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,769 shares of company stock worth $679,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Model N by 0.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,302,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,646,000 after purchasing an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,812,000 after purchasing an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Model N by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,491,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,807,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in Model N by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,316,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,543,000 after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its industry solutions include: revenue cloud for pharma, revenue cloud for medtech, revenue cloud for high tech and business services for life sciences. The firm’s products include: channel data management, channel management, deal Intelligence, deal management for high tech, deal management for life sciences, global pricing management, global tender management, government pricing, intelligence cloud, market development fund management, medicaid, payer management, price intelligence, provider management, rebate management and validata.

