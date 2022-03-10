Henry James International Management Inc. Raises Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,717 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 162.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 525 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,100 ($66.82) to GBX 4,850 ($63.55) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,319.91.

Shares of RIO traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,791,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,331. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $59.58 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day moving average of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $4.785 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.