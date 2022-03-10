StockNews.com Upgrades Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) to Hold

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

Shares of BFAM traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $129.45. 204,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,614. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 238.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 74,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 346.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

