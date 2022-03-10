United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
UNFI traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $35.83. 1,362,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,106. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $57.89.
