USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE USNA traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.71. 77,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,062. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $169,725.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,846 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,059 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after acquiring an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

