Comparing Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN) and Wipro (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) and Decision Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:DECN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Wipro has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Decision Diagnostics has a beta of -2.1, meaning that its share price is 310% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Wipro and Decision Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wipro $8.47 billion 4.89 $1.48 billion $0.29 26.10 Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wipro has higher revenue and earnings than Decision Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Wipro and Decision Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wipro 16.25% 19.98% 12.94% Decision Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of Wipro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Decision Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Wipro shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wipro and Decision Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wipro 0 5 2 0 2.29 Decision Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wipro presently has a consensus target price of $6.97, indicating a potential downside of 7.99%. Given Wipro’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Wipro is more favorable than Decision Diagnostics.

Summary

Wipro beats Decision Diagnostics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wipro (Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide. The Information Technology Products segment provides a range of third-party IT products, which allows to provide comprehensive IT system integration services. The ISRE segment consists of IT services offerings to organizations owned or controlled by the Government of India and/or any Indian State Governments. The company was founded on December 29, 1945 and is headquartered in Bengaluru, India.

About Decision Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Decision Diagnostics Corp. engages in prescription and non-prescription diagnostics and home testing products. It provides blood glucose home testing test strips and exciting new concepts for blood testing monitors. The company diagnostics also provides smart phone based electronic medical record applications which allow physicians to carry access and update their patients’ histories, medication data and best care guidelines at the point of care. Decision Diagnostics was founded on July 6, 2000 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

