Analysts Anticipate Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) to Announce -$0.40 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabre’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.34). Sabre posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sabre.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.47). The business had revenue of $500.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.76 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 485.58% and a negative net margin of 54.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share.

SABR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,569,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Sabre has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $16.88.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,714 shares of company stock valued at $326,476. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 205,263 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 6.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sabre by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Sabre by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 164,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sabre by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

