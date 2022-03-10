Henry James International Management Inc. Buys 549 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,679,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,296,000 after purchasing an additional 164,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 5.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,291 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 2.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 706,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 16,328 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 1.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 398,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 238,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Nestlé stock traded down $2.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.66. 311,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $107.21 and a 12 month high of $141.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.29.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

