Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $568.86 Million

Brokerages predict that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) will announce $568.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Bally’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $601.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.40 million. Bally’s posted sales of $192.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 195.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a positive return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BALY. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.63.

BALY stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. 356,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,398. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bally’s has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $75.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Bally’s by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

