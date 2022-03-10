Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 13,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total value of $417,601.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $976,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

GNTX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,592. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. Gentex has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

