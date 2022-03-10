Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.800-$4.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $120 million-$130 million.

Shares of EGRX traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.83. 132,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,384. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.32. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $669.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EGRX shares. TheStreet cut Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGRX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,793 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.