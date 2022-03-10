Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.860-$0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.10 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.450-$3.510 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,025,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,679,292. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.56. Zoom Video Communications has a 52 week low of $101.06 and a 52 week high of $406.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.90.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $299.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $207.87.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,504 shares of company stock valued at $26,067,140. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.