Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-1.44 EPS.
ORCL stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,648,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. Oracle has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.
In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Oracle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.
About Oracle (Get Rating)
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oracle (ORCL)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.