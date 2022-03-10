Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-1.44 EPS.

ORCL stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 13,648,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,982,171. Oracle has a 52 week low of $65.43 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.76 per share, with a total value of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Oracle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

