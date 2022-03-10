Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MHK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $236.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total transaction of $73,248.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chistopher Wellborn acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,776. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.54. Mohawk Industries has a twelve month low of $121.04 and a twelve month high of $231.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.81.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

