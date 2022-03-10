Ether Zero Price Tops $0.0004 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. Ether Zero has a market cap of $75,756.63 and $1,673.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ether Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.36 or 0.06619551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00068318 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETZUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.